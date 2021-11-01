Below, I’ve pulled together just a few of our most delicious ways to enjoy wintry greens, including mustard greens, collards, kale and cabbage, too. Not seeing a recipe that appeals to you? Search for the green you love best in our Recipe Finder.
Andouille and Collard Greens Soup With Cornmeal Dumplings, pictured above. When Aaron Hutcherson put together a list of collard green recipes at The Washington Post, he started thinking about other ways to eat them. That’s when he developed this beautiful soup with andouille sausage and cornmeal dumplings.
Kale Salad With Bulgur, Squash and Apple. Kale salad is amazing when you treat it right. A lemony garlic squash plus charred butternut squash, crisp apple and chewy bulgur support shredded kale that’s been massaged until it’s softer.
Chickpea, Chard and Porcini Soup. Remember when I said chard wasn’t my favorite? Well, this soup flips the script because here, among deep, warm, mushroom flavors, the chard shines.
Okonomiyaki With Smoked Tofu. “Okonomiyaki” translates to “as you like it” so you can get creative with what you want to add to this savory Japanese pancake. Shred your cabbage, mix in what you want and fry it up for a quick, simple and tasty supper.
White Pizza-Style Mustard Greens. These greens are like a delicious white pizza without the crust (though if you did want to add a crust, use this one).
