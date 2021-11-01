But, to me, the absolute best use of a chutney is in a sandwich, where it is used as a flavorful spread and brings all the ingredients together. A superb example is the Bombay sandwich, which has retained its name even though the city from which it hails has been renamed to Mumbai. A street food, available in every nook and cranny of the city, it is prepared with white bread, butter, cilantro chutney and a mountain of vegetables, such as slices of boiled beets and potatoes, as well as raw cucumber, red onion and tomatoes seasoned with chaat masala.