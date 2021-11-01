Try this chutney on a warmed-up lavash. Spread the bread with an optional bottom layer of cream cheese, and then add the greens of your choice and avocado slices, and roll tight for a wrap.
Storage: The chutney can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
Ingredients
- 2 cups (about 4 ounces) chopped iceberg lettuce leaves, rinsed and thoroughly dried
- 4 jalapeños roughly chopped, stemmed and seeded
- 4 cloves garlic, peeled
- 4 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon table salt or fine sea salt, plus more to taste
Step 1
In the pitcher of a blender, add the lettuce and pulse one or two times until slightly chopped and releasing a bit of water. Add the jalapenos, garlic, lemon juice, cumin and salt and blend until smooth. Taste, and add more salt if needed. (If the finished chutney is too watery, transfer it to a fine mesh strainer set over a bowl and let to drain for 2 to 3 minutes.)
Step 2
Transfer to a lidded container and use right away, or refrigerate until needed.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (2 tablespoons)
Calories: 7; Total Fat: 0 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 149 mg; Carbohydrates: 2 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 1 g; Protein: 0 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From food writer Annada D. Rathi.
Tested by Alexis Sargent; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
