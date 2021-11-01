Storage Notes: The chutney can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
Where to Buy: Tamarind paste can be found at Indian or Asian markets or online.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2 large red bell peppers (about 9 1/2 ounces total), seeded and diced into 1/2-inch pieces (about 2 1/2 cups)
- 3 dried red chiles, such a chile de arbol, stemmed
- 1/2 teaspoon table salt or fine sea salt
- 1/4 teaspoon tamarind paste
- Water, as needed
Step 1
In a large, heavy skillet set over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the bell peppers and chiles and cook, stirring, until the bell peppers shrivel and the chiles darken, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool completely.
Step 2
Transfer the mixture to the pitcher of a blender, add the salt and tamarind paste and process until smooth. If the ingredients are too thick to begin blending, add a little water, 1 or 2 teaspoons at a time, to facilitate. Transfer to a lidded container and use right away, or refrigerate until needed.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1 1/4 tablespoons), based on 6
Calories: 58; Total Fat: 5g; Saturated Fat: 0g; Cholesterol: 0mg; Sodium: 201mg; Carbohydrates: 3g; Dietary Fiber: 1g; Sugar: 2g; Protein: 1g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From food writer Annada D. Rathi.
Tested by Alexis Sargent and Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
