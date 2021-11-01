The menu draws inspiration from all parts of the country: Chicago, New York, Boston, Seattle, D.C. and other places where dogs have developed a unique character, although Dawejko will be the first to tell you that the kitchen takes a few liberties with recipes. At risk of alienating my friends in the Windy City, I’m not a stickler for the many rules that accompany some dogs, but I do wish the New England-style brioche bun (no poppy seeds!) that Route 66 uses for its Chicago dog would hold up better to the wet garnishes. You can end up with a Chicago dog bread salad.