Bolton’s main concern is cross-contamination, from the sink to the dishes or vice versa, as well as between different dishes. This is a particular concern if you’ve been working with raw meat. The sink is a hive of activity, including where you wash your hands and get a glass of water, situations where you would not want to be exposed to bacteria from a pile of dirty dishes under the faucet. To reduce the likelihood of cross-contamination between the sink and dishes, consider soaking them in a separate, clean basin or bowl in the sink or filling the dish with soapy water rather than filling the entire sink. Deal with dishes that have made contact with raw meat as soon as possible. Wash down the sink and dishes with soap and hot water. Bolton suggests sanitizing the sink with a diluted bleach solution as well. If you’re using store-bought cleaners, be sure to select one designated for kitchens (not bathrooms!) and follow the instructions.