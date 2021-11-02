NOTE: You can ask your fishmonger to remove the skin from the salmon. Some salmon skin will slip off easily. If it doesn’t, place the fillet skin-side down, and using a sharp knife, start at the thin end of the fillet and slice between the salmon and the skin. Using a towel, if necessary, grasp the skin with one hand while using the other to slice, slanting the blade toward the skin. Or, if you prefer the skin on, leave it.