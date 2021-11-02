This flip-flopping can be jumbling, like visiting South America in December, but it keeps my brain nimble. In summer, our cooking is mostly at the cutting board, chopping, tossing, mixing; we give the stove a rest because a lot of summer’s produce doesn’t require heat to taste its best. In the winter, the meditation shifts; we are positioned by the stove and oven so that their heat can extract sweetness from vegetables, brown meat and soften legumes. As I write this in the summertime, I wonder what it would look like to apply our summer rituals to cold-weather ingredients. What if we gave the oven an extended vacation (to Argentina?) and didn’t cook hardy winter crops?