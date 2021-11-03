Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to My Reading List in your washingtonpost.com user profile.
Storage Notes: Leftover chicken can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
Where to Buy: Pomegranate molasses can be found at Middle Eastern markets, well-stocked supermarkets or online.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons sunflower oil or another neutral oil
- 2 medium white or yellow onions (about 14 ounces total), chopped
- 6 large bone-in skin-on chicken thighs (about 3 1/2 pounds total)
- Fine sea or table salt
- Finely ground black pepper
- 7 ounces dried apricots (between 1 and 1 1/4 cups)
- 3/4 cup water
- 1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
- 1/2 cup (2 ounces) raw pistachios, coarsely chopped
Step 1
In a large saute pan over medium heat, warm the oil until it shimmers. Add the onions, cover and cook, uncovering and stirring often, until soft and golden, about 10 minutes. Transfer the onions to a medium bowl.
Step 2
Add the chicken thighs to the pan, skin side down. Season lightly with salt and pepper, cover and cook until the fat has rendered and the skin is well browned, 10 to 15 minutes. Turn the chicken over and season lightly with more salt and pepper. Re-cover and cook the other side until browned, about 10 minutes.
Step 3
Add the apricots and return the onions to the pan, lifting the chicken pieces so they sit on top of the apricots and onions.
Step 4
In a measuring cup, whisk together the water, pomegranate molasses, cinnamon, coriander and lemon juice until well combined. Pour the mixture over the chicken.
Step 5
Decrease the heat to medium-low or low, cover and cook at a simmer until the chicken is very tender and cooked through, so that an instant-read thermometer registers 165 degrees when inserted into the thickest part of the thigh, about 25 minutes, partially uncovering the pan after about 15 minutes to allow some of the liquid to evaporate and the sauce to thicken. (The sauce will get thicker the longer the chicken is simmered uncovered.)
Remove the skillet from the heat, sprinkle the chicken with the pistachios and serve.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1 chicken thigh and about 1/3 cup sauce)
Calories: 601; Total Fat: 39g; Saturated Fat: 10g; Cholesterol: 176 mg; Sodium: 200 mg; Carbohydrates: 24 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 16 g; Protein: 39 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from “Claudia Roden’s Mediterranean” by Claudia Roden (Ten Speed Press, 2021).
Tested by Ann Maloney and Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.