Roden insists that she has earned a right to this more individualistic approach, motivated by joy rather than piety to convention. “Mediterranean” certainly represents Roden writing in a different register. Beginning with her debut, “A Book of Middle Eastern Food,” a sensation upon its release in the United Kingdom in 1968, the Egyptian-born Roden built a career out of recording the recipes of home cooks around the Mediterranean and Middle East, making minimal alterations as she committed their knowledge to the page. Her process, that of a diligent documentarian, has earned her fans among younger generations of chefs in the United Kingdom. The restaurateurs Yotam Ottolenghi and Sam Clark, for example, have cited Roden as an inspiration, reflecting the immense impact she has had on her adoptive country’s palate.