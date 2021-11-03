After a brief period of stasis, Roden realized that this new “stage in my life,” as she put it, unlocked other possibilities. For one, it gave her an excuse to indulge in a related passion: cooking for the people she loved. “It was better than the cinema, better than the theater, better than most things that I enjoyed,” said Roden, now 85.
When hosting family and friends at her home of 48 years in the London area of Hampstead, she tended to riff on recipes she’d encountered on her past trips. A chicken liver mousse, charged with sweet wine, drew from a dish she’d eaten in France. An atomic pink soup, made from beets blitzed with lemon and yogurt, recalled the tartness of a Turkish salad.
Roden’s recollections animate “Claudia Roden’s Mediterranean,” her latest cookbook, out this month in the United States from Ten Speed Press. These dishes pull from her memories of the region’s flavors. Longtime readers may notice some remixed renditions of offerings from Roden’s previous cookbooks. This was intentional. “I felt I couldn’t just do new recipes because this book wasn’t about new things that I’ve found, but rather about remembered recipes and recipes that I knew,” Roden explained.
She knows that purists may bristle at this volume’s occasional deviation from culinary tradition. But Roden doesn’t seem to care about such reactions. What matters is that these recipes give her pleasure. “I feel the world has changed,” she said. “The food culture has changed. And I’m allowed to cook what I want, how I want, because it’s what we love.”
Roden insists that she has earned a right to this more individualistic approach, motivated by joy rather than piety to convention. “Mediterranean” certainly represents Roden writing in a different register. Beginning with her debut, “A Book of Middle Eastern Food,” a sensation upon its release in the United Kingdom in 1968, the Egyptian-born Roden built a career out of recording the recipes of home cooks around the Mediterranean and Middle East, making minimal alterations as she committed their knowledge to the page. Her process, that of a diligent documentarian, has earned her fans among younger generations of chefs in the United Kingdom. The restaurateurs Yotam Ottolenghi and Sam Clark, for example, have cited Roden as an inspiration, reflecting the immense impact she has had on her adoptive country’s palate.
But Roden’s influence on America’s tastes may be just as profound. For cooks in the United States, her writing had the effect of “opening a whole new world of food,” as chef and restaurateur Alice Waters, who considers Roden a friend, explained in a phone call. Waters, who appreciates Roden’s embrace of “nourishing” food, has found herself returning to Roden’s cookbooks these days.
“I mean, she’s a sensual writer,” Waters said. “You can sort of smell it and touch it, right? And just imagine. It’s a very important way to communicate about food. And it’s always hard to do that on the page. She just gets you right there. You just want to make it.”
But Roden started chronicling recipes to ease the pain of her own community, not necessarily to expand the minds of outsiders. Born in 1936 as Claudia Douek to a Syrian-Jewish family in Cairo, she left home when she was just 15 to attend boarding school in Paris. Art school would take her to London three years later, as she planned to become a painter. By 1956, the Suez Crisis and its expulsion of Egypt’s Jews displaced the rest of her family.
It was around that time that Roden began to collect recipes from the new crop of refugees forming in this violence’s wake. The dishes they cooked were at risk of becoming an endangered species. Roden knew of no cookbooks that served as concrete evidence of their culinary practices.
So she wrote one of her own. Her humble project eventually morphed into “A Book of Middle Eastern Food.” Although Roden had initially set out to serve her own people with that compilation, ignorant Brits often asked if the region’s food was all sheep’s eyes and testicles, an incuriosity she became determined to combat. The book caught the eye of the famed Knopf cookbook editor Judith Jones, who brought it to American shores in 1972.
“It was a revolutionary book in terms of the information, the recipes,” said the cookbook author Nina Simonds, a fellow author of Jones. Roden’s debut appeared in a time, Simonds said, when few Americans without ancestral ties to the Middle East were aware of such condiments as dukkah, that tangle of crushed nuts and spices Roden ate often in Egypt.
But Roden’s books weren’t mere catalogues of recipes, as Simonds pointed out. Roden respected the larger narratives that food could tell about communities and the individuals who belonged to them, particularly from populations America’s dominant food culture had historically ignored. “So I think Claudia not only really taught people about the recipes, she also taught them about the culture, the people, their customs,” Simonds said. “I think that is why so many people gravitated to her and her work.”
Roden’s careful methods have frequently earned her the tag of “cultural anthropologist,” a characterization she rejects, acknowledging that she does not have the academic credentials to justify such a label. “But I am fascinated by what is behind a recipe,” she offered. “Because it is something that I realized very early on — that a recipe was not just a recipe. It was so many things. And it told you about who a person was, from his ethnicity, his religion, his ideology, his class.”
In “Mediterranean,” Roden applies this very framework to herself. On occasion, her recipes function as a form of memoir. Dishes tether her to points in her past, even those that may seem irretrievably distant. A medieval Persian preparation of chicken stewed with apricots conjures the flavors of her long-gone youth in Cairo, for example, when eating meat mixed with fruit was common. Nowadays, she browns the bird in sunflower oil before cooking it on a bed of apricots and onions, then bubbling it in a bath perked with cinnamon, coriander, pomegranate molasses and lemon juice. “When I tried the dish — I was cooking it for my brother and sister-in-law — I just thought, ‘Well, that’s what we did in Egypt,’” she said.
She still misses her birth country. Years have passed since she’s been back, due to fears of hostility based on her British passport. “I love Egypt, and I love the people in Egypt,” Roden said. “And I feel happy as though I’m a fish coming into the waters, just by the feeling of the air, and the smells.”
But “Mediterranean” reflects where Roden’s roots are now. “I picked the Mediterranean because this is where I feel totally at home,” she said. “This is where I belong.”
