Aaron Hutcherson recently broke down how to peel and cut butternut squash safely. Daniela Galarza made this dreamy Miso-Maple Acorn Squash Soup. And of course, Becky Krystal wrote a few years ago on how to peel, prep and cook all sorts of winter squash.
Tell us all about your favorite squash recipes and if you have any questions on how to use them, we’re here for you.
Want more recipes and tips from the food team? Check out our past chats or sign up for Voraciously’s Essential Cookbooks Newsletter.