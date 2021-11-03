Below, we’ve pulled some recipes that remind us of years past and that have been making the rounds to tap into a little nostalgia. Scroll on for some delicious inspiration.
Chocolate Lava Cakes for Two, pictured above. Ah, the lava cake. It went out of style for a while, but thankfully it’s back. You already know you’ll love it. And if you’re looking for another retro treat, make Chocolate Almost-Mousse.
Irish Coffee Martini. The espresso martini has become incredibly popular at bars, so much so that a whole bunch of bartenders started refusing to make it. Make this Irish Coffee Martini instead.
Classic Basil Pesto. Pesto became quite popular from the ’90s through the early aughts, and it’s pretty much stayed popular since. Make a batch, then use it to make Chicken Orzo Soup With Pesto.
Best-of Bagels. I think you already know where I’m going with this. Make bagels. Put tomato sauce, cheese and maybe pepperoni on top. You’ve got pizza bagels.
Fast Focaccia. Throughout the pandemic, there were so many videos and pictures on social media of focaccia. And why not? It’s a fairly simple bread suitable for all levels of bread baking, it’s customizable, and it’s delicious.
Sun-Dried Tomato Vegan Mac and Cheese. Sun-dried tomatoes were everywhere in the ’90s. Put them in some mac and cheese, and you will be very pleased with the result. But if you want a different way to enjoy those sun-dried tomatoes, make New Century Seven-Layer Dip.
Retro Caesar Salad. Caesar salad had its heyday in the ’90s. Who doesn’t love this crunchy, umami-packed salad?
Baked Brie. A popular ’90s party dish, the baked brie was designed for entertaining.
Sheet Pan Caponata and Couscous With Goat Cheese. Both couscous and goat cheese were popular ingredients, so why not put them in one dish?
