Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees. Using a pastry or basting brush, very lightly brush the bread with some of the olive oil and lay the slices on one side of a large, rimmed baking sheet. On the other side of the baking sheet, toss together 2 tablespoons of olive oil with the mushrooms and onions, if using. Spread the vegetables in an even layer and season with 1/4 teaspoon of salt and a few grinds of black pepper. Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the bread is toasted and the vegetables are soft and beginning to caramelize.