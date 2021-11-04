Okay, maybe you won’t find all the bibulous things in the new Oxford Companion to Spirits & Cocktails. Editors David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum did have to make some choices about what to leave out of the 864 pages and more than 1,000 entries that make up their creation. But a heck of a lot of knowledge about a vast many of the things has been packed into this beautifully illustrated beast of a book that these drinks experts have been toiling over for nearly a decade. Recipes for cocktails famous and infamous, history and types of distillation, raw materials, booze brands and their stories (the real ones), influential people, entries from absinthe to zubrowka, from the Air Mail to the Zoom. (I’m happy to relay that last one is a honey-and-cream cocktail, not the video meeting platform that has tormented us these many months).