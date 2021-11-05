Unless it has been pasteurized, miso paste is a living ingredient that will continue to ferment as time goes on. For this reason, it should be stored in the refrigerator to slow down the fermentation process. If refrigerated, the flavor profile should remain relatively consistent for about a year. After that, it should still be safe to eat, but the continued (albeit slow) fermentation will cause the flavors to concentrate. “So you just have to keep tasting it and make sure it’s okay,” Sakai said. “And if you taste anything that tastes acidic, that means it’s been contaminated by another bacteria or mold” and you should throw it away.