Paper Plane, above. This easily sourced and assembled cocktail features a potent trifecta of amaro (an Italian bitter liqueur), Aperol (an Italian aperitif) and fresh lemon juice.
Aperol Spritz. The classic Italian cocktail is light and fizzy thanks to prosecco and club soda, and celebratory enough to serve before Thanksgiving dinner.
Queen Mother’s Little Helper. The base of this cocktail is a tisane made with juniper berries, white peppercorns and grapefruit and orange peels. The finished drink is fortified with dry gin, but you can skip it and just stick with the few dashes of Angostura bitters.
Blood Orange and Bourbon Boulevardier. The vivid hue hints at the bold flavor imparted by blood orange juice and Campari, another Italian bitter liqueur. There are some Angostura bitters for good measure.
Negroni. Thus continues our Italian theme. This classic cocktail is a well-crafted balance of bittersweet and herbal. See also Negroni Bianco.
Winona Radler. Grapefruit juice, grapefruit liqueur and beer all lace this frothy drink with a bitter edge.
Ruby’s Arms. Do right by this punch by using freshly squeezed grapefruit juice, which is complemented by an aperitif wine and Angostura bitters. The Shy Sour highlights orange bitters and grapefruit juice as well.
