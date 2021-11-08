Scroll on below for wonderfully warming versions of chicken soup. Not seeing the right one for you? Head over to our Recipe Finder, put “chicken” in the search bar, filter the course for “soup” and hit enter to find the soup you’ve been waiting for. If all you need is a recipe for some darned good stock, here you go. If you still aren’t seeing the type chicken soup you love the best, please tell us in the comments what it is!
Chicken Soup With Benefits, pictured above. Egg noodles, chicken, carrots and celery in a delicious broth with a little dill and splash of lemon juice — classic. Make sure to read the full article to tweak it exactly how you want it. A delicious perk of this recipe? You can add fried chicken skin on top for texture.
Restorative Chicken and Rice Soup. This is editor Olga Massov’s favorite sick-day soup. Adapted from Austin-based Elizabeth Street Cafe’s cookbook, this soup has been in her life for quite awhile! She likes to keep some of the broth and shredded chicken frozen (separately) to make this soup quickly when she needs to, but when you have the time, smelling this aromatic broth as it cooks will be a healing experience in and of itself.
Thukpa. If you want a chicken soup that’s chock-full of color and flavor, this is it. G. Daniela Galarza wrote about this gorgeous soup from Tibet in her newsletter, Eat Voraciously. This soup is adapted from Maneet Chauhan’s book, “Chaat: Recipes From the Kitchens, Markets, and Railways of India.” She first got to taste it at a train station on a frigid day. It brought back her energy and provided much-needed warmth — when you taste it, you’ll feel energized, too.
Aromatic Chicken Noodle Soup. If you need a restorative soup, stat, this recipe gets you a flavorful broth quickly. Just saute garlic, ginger, chile and lemongrass, then add in your broth and you’ve got your base. Precooked chicken, either from a rotisserie one or poached chicken breast, gets you to the end goal — a soothing, hot bowl of soup — that much quicker.
Spiced Chicken Soup With Cashews and Coconut Milk (Murgh Kaju Ka Shorba). With only eight widely available ingredients — excluding salt, pepper and water — this soup can be on your table in little time. Cookbook author Monisha Bharadwaj sometimes likes to add noodles to it, and you should feel free to do so, as well.
Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup. You may have had chicken tortilla soup before, but have you had this version with a mole-inspired twist and tortillas blended into the broth to make it creamy? A dash of hot sauce, plus raisins and sesame seeds add complex balance to this beautiful soup.
Peruvian Chicken Soup. If you’re looking for chicken soup to perk you up in a different way, consider this refreshing version. While most of these soups are varying shades of gold and orange, this one is green thanks to parsley (you could use cilantro, if you like), optional peas and jalapeño.
