Scroll on below for wonderfully warming versions of chicken soup. Not seeing the right one for you? Head over to our Recipe Finder, put “chicken” in the search bar, filter the course for “soup” and hit enter to find the soup you’ve been waiting for. If all you need is a recipe for some darned good stock, here you go. If you still aren’t seeing the type chicken soup you love the best, please tell us in the comments what it is!