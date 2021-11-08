Of course, if you weren’t lucky, or were just trying to push your luck in Arlington, you might have stumbled upon Garza placing a ticket under your windshield wiper. When not hawking food, she is a parking enforcement officer with the Arlington County Police Department, which, come to think of it, may be the perfect job for someone who runs a mobile cart on the side. She could be the only street vendor who has never received a parking ticket.
Her clean record will stand, too, because Garza recently mothballed her cart. In September, she moved indoors when she took over El Fuego Peruvian Kitchen, an Arlington business that had already made the successful transition from street vendor to a bricks-and-mortar restaurant. Garza had originally scouted El Fuego for its real estate, not its business plan. She figured she would open a place devoted to the Mexican cooking that she knows so well.
But the closer she looked at the restaurant, the more she realized the business still had life left in it. Why start over from scratch and build a following for a new place when she could take advantage of the goodwill that El Fuego had generated over a decade of faithful service? The logic of the argument was hard to refute. So she bought the business, kept the name and officially became the second proprietor of El Fuego (while still holding down her day job with the cops).
Like the original owner, Garza is not Peruvian. And like Manuel Alfaro, the Puerto Rican native and chef who founded El Fuego in 2011, Garza raises no obvious red flags to signal that the owner was raised in another country, one with its own stew of Indigenous, colonial and immigrant influences that coalesced into a cuisine. I think this is a testament to at least two qualities: Garza’s skill as a manager and her deep respect for gastronomic traditions.
Garza was born and raised in San Francisco de los Romo, in the central Mexican state of Aguascalientes, which, as the name implies, is known for its hot springs. But what Garza recalls most are the motorists, cruising along Federal Highway 45, who would pause their trips long enough to indulge in the street food of her hometown. How could they resist? They could see, and smell, the simmering pots of carnitas, which vendors would place on the sidewalks along the highway.
“When you pass by San Francisco, there was no way for you not to stop in that town,” Garza tells me. “Oh my god, you will feel the smell of the carnitas.”
This anecdote — not to mention her intimate knowledge of tamales, whether from Mexico or El Salvador or Peru — tells me something important about Garza: She understands the pride of local and regional foodways. It’s hard to imagine a better custodian of El Fuego; her outsider status and her obvious affection for food culture combine to make her acutely sensitive to needs of this establishment, and the people it serves.
Garza’s first order of business was to bring back Peruvian native Jorge Maximo Benito, who used to work in the kitchen at El Fuego before he decided to see what opportunities were out there for a young chef. Alfaro was the one to recommend Benito, Garza says. With Alfaro, a formally trained chef, no longer at the helm, Benito would have a chance to make his own mark on El Fuego. Plus, Benito would be an anchor for Garza, whose main culinary experience, outside her food cart, was as a prep cook at the Tabard Inn. Without Benito, Garza had no connection to Peru, unlike Alfaro, who had married a woman from the northern part of the country.
Just two months into the job, Benito has not made wholesale changes to Alfaro’s menu, which means that he has not, mercifully, jettisoned Alfaro’s singular creation: aji de gallina egg rolls, a clever injection of Peruvian flavors (and mozzarella!) into the Chinese American carryout staple, complete with a container of rocoto pepper dipping sauce. The egg roll gives the classic Peruvian dish a whole new form and a satisfying burst of deep-fried chewiness. It is, without question, one of the metro area’s trademark dishes of the 21st century.
Benito has slowly created his own specials — such as a terrific seco de res, or cilantro beef stew — to put a little distance between himself and Alfaro. But mostly, he’s been finding ways to add his signature below Alfaro’s on some well-established dishes.
I’m fond of the way Benito builds and garnishes plates, flourishes he clearly inherited from his former boss. There’s a crooked face composed of peas, peppers and a lone olive atop the causa de pollo, a carefully layered mashed-potato cake stuffed with chicken salad, so creamy and ticklish. There’s a single green pea that dots a squat tower of white rice, a statement of minimalist art amid the stir-fry abstraction of lomo saltado. Then there are the slender curls of red bell pepper that accessorize a pan-fried tilapia smothered in a shimmering, ochre-colored sauce, whose fearsome spice practically mocks that benign garnish.
The sandwiches that Alfaro introduced on his truck remain, too, including my two favorites: the pan con chicharron (a roast pork and fried sweet potato combo, it’s as delicious as it sounds) and the El Choripan (an Argentine-style sausage, split and garnished with an onion relish, which supplies a welcome wallop of heat), each served inside a toasted Portuguese roll.
You have to give Garza a lot of credit: She’s nurturing and amplifying a food culture that she is learning, largely, second hand. It has to add stress to an already stressful profession, which made me wonder if she would ever introduce her own cooking to El Fuego. She’s thinking about it, she says. She might carve out a corner of the kitchen for Mexican snacks or maybe even carnitas, like the kind that used to stop traffic in her hometown.
A ghost kitchen for authentic Mexican carnitas in a Peruvian restaurant? Why not. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that the old rules no longer apply. I’d happily order aji de gallina egg rolls as a warm-up act to a trio of carnitas tacos.
El Fuego Peruvian Kitchen
2300 N. Pershing Dr. Arlington, Va., 703-888-1265, elfuegoperuvianfood.com.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Nearest Metro: Court House or Clarendon, with about a mile trip to the restaurant.
Prices: $5 to $16.99 for all appetizers, ceviches, sandwiches and entrees.