Garza’s first order of business was to bring back Peruvian native Jorge Maximo Benito, who used to work in the kitchen at El Fuego before he decided to see what opportunities were out there for a young chef. Alfaro was the one to recommend Benito, Garza says. With Alfaro, a formally trained chef, no longer at the helm, Benito would have a chance to make his own mark on El Fuego. Plus, Benito would be an anchor for Garza, whose main culinary experience, outside her food cart, was as a prep cook at the Tabard Inn. Without Benito, Garza had no connection to Peru, unlike Alfaro, who had married a woman from the northern part of the country.