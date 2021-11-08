Pick your recipes! You know I had to say it. While there’s no pressure to actually get in the kitchen, decide what you’d like to cook (and start a shopping list). This gives you plenty of time to track down elusive family recipes, ask everyone else for input with regard to dietary restrictions or other preferences, and figure out which dishes (platters, bowls, etc.) you’ll use to serve each recipe. Of course, we have hundreds of Thanksgiving recipes in our archives. And coming Wednesday: Two menus from me and my colleague Aaron Hutcherson, with different approaches to the holiday feast.