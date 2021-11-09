To make the filling, you’ll grate one medium-size tart apple. Granny Smith are great here, but Braeburn, Jonagold or Golden Delicious work well, too (see NOTE). Mix the apple with brown sugar, a bit of melted butter, cornstarch and spice. Cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg add a lot of flavor, though you could use a pumpkin spice blend or even just a dash of vanilla, instead. As it bakes, the filling turns jammy and thick. A buttery crumble topping bakes into a craggly cookie-like cap on each mini pie.
Tassies are best the day they are baked, but the dough and filling may be made up to 3 days in advance. You’ll need a mini muffin tin to make these. If your tin has 24 cups, you can double the recipe, or make another filling flavor (see related recipes). It’s not necessary to grease the tin.
Storage: Leftover tassies can be covered and stored at room temperature or refrigerated for up to 2 days, or frozen for up to 1 month.
Make Ahead: The dough must be refrigerated for 1 hour. The dough and the filling can be made up to 3 days in advance.
NOTE: If using a sweeter apple, add a teaspoon or 2 of fresh lemon juice to the filling to help balance the sweetness.
Ingredients
For the crust
- 4 tablespoons (2 ounces/60 grams) unsalted butter, softened, but still cool to the touch
- 1 1/2 ounces (40 grams) cream cheese, softened, but still cool to the touch
- 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon (70 grams) all-purpose flour
For the topping
- 1/4 cup (31 grams) all-purpose flour
- 3 tablespoons packed light or dark brown sugar, preferably dark brown
- 1/8 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
- 2 tablespoons (30 grams) unsalted butter, softened
For the filling
- 1 medium apple (about 6 ounces/150 grams), preferably Granny Smith (see NOTE)
- 1/4 cup (55 grams) packed light brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon (15 grams) melted butter
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- 1/8 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
- Confectioners’ sugar, for garnish (optional)
Step 1
Make the crust: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment — or, if using a hand mixer, in a large bowl — beat together the butter and cream cheese until smooth, about 2 minutes. Stop the mixer and add the flour. On low speed, mix until no streaks remain and the dough starts to come together, about 1 minute. Scrape any stray dough from the sides of the bowl, gather into a ball and flatten into a smooth rectangle or disc. Cover tightly and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Step 2
Cut the cold dough into 12 equal pieces, about 1-inch cubes, and, using your fingers, evenly press each piece into the bottom and up the sides of 12 mini muffin cups, making sure there are no holes. Refrigerate, uncovered, while you make the filling.
Step 3
When ready to bake, position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.
Make the topping: In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar and salt. Add the butter, and using your fingers, mash it into the dry ingredients until the butter is no longer visible and small clumps begin to form. If your kitchen is warm, let the crumble chill in the refrigerator until needed.
Step 4
Make the filling: Peel the apple, if desired. Using the large holes of a grater, grate the apple, around its core, into a medium bowl. Stir in the brown sugar, butter, cornstarch, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and salt until well combined. Retrieve the muffin pan from the refrigerator, and add a tablespoon of filling into each dough cup, filling it about 3/4 of the way, stopping to stir the filling periodically to ensure the ingredients are evenly distributed.
Step 5
Top each filled tassie with some of the crumble topping, and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the crumble and crust are golden brown.
Step 6
Transfer the pan to a wire rack and cool completely before removing the tassies. Use a fine mesh strainer to dust the tops with confectioners’ sugar, if desired.
Nutrition Information
Per tassie:
Calories: 136; Total Fat: 8 g; Saturated Fat: 5 g; Cholesterol: 21 mg; Sodium: 60 mg; Carbohydrates: 16 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 8 g; Protein: 1 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.
Tested by Jim Webster; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.