If you wanted to dress these tassies up, you could add a thin drizzle of salted caramel, sprinkle white chocolate curls or shavings on top, or garnish each with a strip of candied orange peel or a few slivers of toasted or candied almonds.
Tassies are best the day they are baked, but the dough and filling may be made up to 3 days in advance. You’ll need a mini muffin tin to make these. If your tin has 24 cups, you can double the recipe, or make another filling flavor. It is not necessary to grease the tin.
Storage: Leftover tassies can be covered and stored at room temperature or refrigerated for up to 2 days, or frozen for up to 1 month.
Make Ahead: The dough must be refrigerated for 1 hour. The dough and the filling can be made up to 3 days in advance.
Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to My Reading List in your washingtonpost.com user profile.
Ingredients
For the crust
- 4 tablespoons (2 ounces/60 grams) unsalted butter, softened, but still cool to the touch
- 1 1/2 ounces (40 grams) cream cheese, softened, but still cool to the touch
- 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon (70 grams) all-purpose flour
For the filling
- 1/3 cup (65 grams) granulated sugar
- 3 tablespoons buttermilk
- 1 large egg, cold
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/8 teaspoon fine sea salt or table salt
- 2 tablespoons (30 grams) unsalted butter
Step 1
Make the crust: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment — or, if using a hand mixer, in a large bowl — beat together the butter and cream cheese until smooth, about 2 minutes. Stop the mixer and add the flour. On low speed, mix until no streaks remain and the dough starts to come together, about 1 minute. Scrape any stray dough from the sides of the bowl, gather into a ball and flatten into a smooth rectangle or disc. Cover tightly and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Step 2
Cut the cold dough into 12 equal pieces, about 1-inch cubes, and, using your fingers, evenly press each piece into the bottom and up the sides of 12 mini muffin cups, making sure there are no holes. Refrigerate, uncovered, while you make the filling.
Step 3
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.
Make the filling: In a medium bowl or 1-pint glass measuring cup, whisk together the sugar, buttermilk, egg, vanilla and salt until just combined. In a small skillet over high heat, melt the butter until it foams, 1 to 2 minutes. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until it starts to turn brown and smell nutty, about 30 seconds. Immediately whisk it into the egg mixture.
Step 4
Retrieve the muffin pan from the refrigerator, and add 1 heaping tablespoon of filling into each dough cup, filling it almost to the top.
Step 5
Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the filling is set.
Step 6
Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let cool completely before removing the tassies.
Nutrition Information
Per tassie:
Calories: 112; Total Fat: 7 g; Saturated Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 35 mg; Sodium: 45 mg; Carbohydrates: 10 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar: 6 g; Protein: 1 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.
Tested by Suzy Fleming Leonard and Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.