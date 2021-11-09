Cocoa powder, butter and lots of chopped dark chocolate pack the filling with richness. An egg white gives it some airiness, but don’t overmix the dough or it might souffle too much while baking. To make this filling more candy-bar-like, use milk chocolate instead of dark. Then, spoon it into the dough cups and bake until they’re set and puffed. Let them cool before unmolding, adding a pinch of flaky sea salt to the top of each one, and serving. Besides looking pretty, the salt helps bring out the fruity flavors of the chocolate.