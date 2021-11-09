Cocoa powder, butter and lots of chopped dark chocolate pack the filling with richness. An egg white gives it some airiness, but don’t overmix the dough or it might souffle too much while baking. To make this filling more candy-bar-like, use milk chocolate instead of dark. Then, spoon it into the dough cups and bake until they’re set and puffed. Let them cool before unmolding, adding a pinch of flaky sea salt to the top of each one, and serving. Besides looking pretty, the salt helps bring out the fruity flavors of the chocolate.
Tassies are best the day they are baked, but the dough and filling may be made up to 3 days in advance. You’ll need a mini muffin tin to make these. If your tin has 24 cups, you can double the recipe, or make another filling flavor. It is not necessary to grease the tin.
Storage: Leftover tassies can be covered and stored at room temperature or refrigerated for up to 2 days, or frozen for up to 1 month.
Make Ahead: The dough must be refrigerated for 1 hour. The dough and the filling can be made up to 3 days in advance.
NOTE: If doubling this recipe, you can use 2 egg whites or 1 whole egg.
Ingredients
For the crust
- 4 tablespoons (2 ounces/60 grams) unsalted butter, softened, but still cool to the touch
- 1 1/2 ounces (40 grams) cream cheese, softened, but still cool to the touch
- 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon (70 grams) all-purpose flour
For the filling
- 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder, preferably Dutch processed
- 1 tablespoon (15 grams) unsalted butter, melted
- 1/3 cup (65 grams) granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon all-purpose flour
- 1 large egg white (see NOTE)
- 1/8 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
- 1/4 cup (45 grams) chopped dark chocolate (60 to 70 percent) or chocolate chips, chopped
- Flaky sea salt, for garnish (optional)
Step 1
Make the crust: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment — or, if using a hand mixer, in a large bowl — beat together the butter and cream cheese until smooth, about 2 minutes. Stop the mixer and add the flour. On low speed, mix until no streaks remain and the dough starts to come together, about 1 minute. Scrape any stray dough from the sides of the bowl, gather into a ball and flatten into a smooth rectangle or disc. Cover tightly and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Step 2
Cut the cold dough into 12 equal pieces, about 1-inch cubes, and, using your fingers, evenly press each piece into the bottom and up the sides of 12 mini muffin cups, making sure there are no holes. Refrigerate, uncovered, while you make the filling.
Step 3
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.
Make the filling: Place the cocoa powder in a small, heatproof bowl. In a small skillet over medium-high heat, heat the butter just until it’s melted. Immediately pour it over the cocoa, and stir until smooth. Stir in the sugar, flour, egg white and salt just until combined. Stir in the chopped chocolate until the mixture is combined, but still chunky.
Step 4
Retrieve the muffin pan from the refrigerator, and using a soup spoon, fill each dough cup about 3/4 of the way.
Step 5
Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the filling is puffed and set. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let cool before removing the tassies. Top each with a pinch of flaky sea salt, if desired, before serving.
