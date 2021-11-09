The flaky crust can be made by hand or in a mixer. After letting it rest in the refrigerator to firm up, use your fingers to fit small pieces of dough into a mini muffin tin — no rolling or crimping required. Then, just fill and bake.
Tassies are best the day they are baked, but the dough and filling may be made up to 3 days in advance. You’ll need a mini muffin tin to make these. If your tin has 24 cups, you can double the recipe, or make another filling flavor. It is not necessary to grease the tin.
Storage: Leftover tassies can be covered and stored at room temperature or refrigerated for up to 2 days, or frozen for up to 1 month.
Make Ahead: The dough must be refrigerated for 1 hour. The dough and the filling can be made up to 3 days in advance.
Ingredients
For the crust
- 4 tablespoons (2 ounces/60 grams) unsalted butter, softened, but still cool to the touch
- 1 1/2 ounces (40 grams) cream cheese, softened, but still cool to the touch
- 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon (70 grams) all-purpose flour
For the filling
- 2 large egg yolks
- 1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon (45 grams) confectioners' sugar
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest (from 1 lemon)
- 1/4 cup (60 milliliters) fresh lemon juice (from 2 lemons)
For the meringue (optional)
- 1 large egg white
- 1/8 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
- 1/3 cup (65 grams) granulated sugar, preferably superfine
Step 1
Make the crust: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment — or, if using a hand mixer, in a large bowl — beat together the butter and cream cheese until smooth, about 2 minutes. Stop the mixer and add the flour. On low speed, mix until no streaks remain and the dough starts to come together, about 1 minute. It is okay if it is a bit crumbly. Scrape any stray dough from the sides of the bowl, gather into a ball and flatten into a smooth rectangle or disc. Cover tightly and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Step 2
Break or cut the cold dough into 12 equal pieces, about 1-inch cubes, and, using your fingers, evenly press each piece into the bottom and up the sides of 12 mini muffin cups, making sure there are no holes. Refrigerate, uncovered, while you make the filling.
Step 3
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.
Make the filling: In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, confectioners’ sugar, cornstarch, lemon zest and juice until smooth. Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a measuring cup. Retrieve the muffin pan from the refrigerator, and, using the spout on the measuring cup or a tablespoon, add about 1 tablespoon of filling into each dough cup, filling it almost to the top.
Step 4
Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the filling is just set. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let cool completely before removing the tassies to a platter or rimless baking sheet.
Step 5
Make the meringue, if using: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment — or, in a medium bowl using a hand mixer — whip the egg white and salt on high speed until soft peaks form. Sprinkle in the sugar, and continue whipping until stiff peaks form, 4 to 6 minutes. Using a teaspoon or small piping bag, top each tassie with a small dollop of meringue. (The meringue recipe makes enough for 12 to 24 tassies, depending on how much you use on each.)
Step 6
Use a small blowtorch to toast the meringue before serving, if desired, or place the tassies under the broiler for a few seconds to brown just the top edges of the meringue. Some meringues may darken before others, so remove them as they reach their desired toastiness. Watch carefully to prevent burning.
Nutrition Information
Per tassie (with 1 tablespoon meringue):
Calories: 105; Total Fat: 6 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 44 mg; Sodium: 27 mg; Carbohydrates: 12 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar: 7 g; Protein: 1 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.
Tested by Suzy Fleming Leonard; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
