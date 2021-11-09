Then, spoon in an easy filling that’s heavy on toasted pecans and brown sugar and bakes into two layers: A butterscotch-like sauce settles into the bottom, while sugared, toasted pecans rise to the top and add lots of crunch. Think of them as miniature pecan pies.
Tassies are best the day they are baked, but the dough and filling may be made up to 3 days in advance. You’ll need a mini muffin tin to make these. If your tin has 24 cups, you can double the recipe, or make another filling flavor. It is not necessary to grease the tin.
Storage: Leftover tassies can be covered and stored at room temperature or refrigerated for up to 2 days, or frozen for up to 1 month.
Make Ahead: The dough must be refrigerated for 1 hour. The dough and the filling can be made up to 3 days in advance.
NOTE: If doubling the filling recipe, use 1 large whole egg rather than 2 egg whites.
Ingredients
For the crust:
- 4 tablespoons (2 ounces/60 grams) unsalted butter, softened, but still cool to the touch
- 1 1/2 ounces (40 grams) cream cheese, softened, but still cool to the touch
- 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon (70 grams) all-purpose flour
For the filling:
- 1 large egg white (see NOTE)
- 1/3 cup (70 grams) packed light brown sugar
- 1/2 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/3 cup (40 grams) chopped pecans, preferably toasted
- 1/8 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
Step 1
Make the crust: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment — or, if using a hand mixer, in a large bowl — beat together the butter and cream cheese until smooth, about 2 minutes. Stop the mixer and add the flour. On low speed, mix until no streaks remain and the dough starts to come together, about 1 minute. Scrape any stray dough from the sides of the bowl, gather into a ball and flatten into a smooth rectangle or disc. Cover tightly and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Step 2
Cut the cold dough into 12 equal pieces, about 1-inch cubes, and, using your fingers, evenly press each piece into the bottom and up the sides of 12 mini muffin cups, making sure there are no holes. Refrigerate, uncovered, while you make the filling.
Step 3
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.
Make the filling: In a medium bowl, mix together the egg white, brown sugar, butter, vanilla, pecans and salt until combined. Retrieve the muffin pan from the refrigerator, and add 1 heaping tablespoon of filling into each dough cup, filling it about 3/4 of the way.
Step 4
Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the filling is set. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let cool completely before removing the tassies. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Nutrition Information
Per tassie:
Calories: 110; Total Fat: 8 g; Saturated Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 15 mg; Sodium: 40 mg; Carbohydrates: 10 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 5 g; Protein: 1 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.
Tested by Suzy Fleming Leonard; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
