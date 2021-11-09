After they’ve baked and cooled, consider adding a tiny dollop of vanilla bean whipped cream, sweetened or unsweetened, to the top of each one before serving.
Tassies are best the day they are baked, but the dough and filling may be made up to 3 days in advance. You’ll need a mini muffin tin to make these. If your tin has 24 cups, you can double the recipe, or make another filling flavor. It is not necessary to grease the tin.
Storage: Leftover tassies can be covered and stored at room temperature or refrigerated for up to 2 days, or frozen for up to 1 month.
Make Ahead: The dough must be refrigerated for 1 hour. The dough and the filling can be made up to 3 days in advance.
Ingredients
For the crust
- 4 tablespoons (2 ounces/60 grams) unsalted butter, softened, but still cool to the touch
- 1 1/2 ounces (40 grams) cream cheese, softened, but still cool to the touch
- 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon (70 grams) all-purpose flour
For the filling
- 1 large egg, cold
- 1/2 cup (110 grams) packed light brown sugar
- 1/2 cup (113 grams) canned pumpkin puree
- 1 tablespoon heavy cream or evaporated milk
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/8 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
For the topping
- 1/4 cup (60 milliliters) heavy whipping cream, very cold
- 2 teaspoons confectioners' sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract or paste
- Freshly grated nutmeg or ground cinnamon, for sprinkling (optional)
Step 1
Make the crust: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment — or, if using a hand mixer, in a large bowl — beat together the butter and cream cheese until smooth, about 2 minutes. Stop the mixer and add the flour. On low speed, mix until no streaks remain and the dough starts to come together, about 1 minute. Scrape any stray dough from the sides of the bowl, gather into a ball and flatten into a smooth rectangle or disc. Cover tightly and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Step 2
Cut the cold dough into 12 equal pieces, about 1-inch cubes, and, using your fingers, evenly press each piece into the bottom and up the sides of 12 mini muffin cups, making sure there are no holes. Refrigerate, uncovered, while you make the filling.
Step 3
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.
Make the filling: In a medium bowl, whisk the egg until it’s homogenous, then stir in the brown sugar, pumpkin puree, cream or evaporated milk, cinnamon, ground ginger, nutmeg and salt until just combined. Retrieve the muffin pan from the refrigerator, and, using a glass measuring cup or tablespoon, add about 1 tablespoon of filling into each dough cup, filling each almost to the top.
Step 4
Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the filling is set. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let cool completely before removing the tassies.
Step 5
Make the whipped cream, if using: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment and on medium-high speed — or, in a medium bowl using a hand whisk — whip the cream, confectioners’ sugar and vanilla, until soft peaks form. Using a teaspoon, place a small dollop of whipped cream atop each tassie, and sprinkle it with nutmeg or cinnamon, if using, before serving.
Nutrition Information
Per tassie:
Calories: 169; Total Fat: 8 g; Saturated Fat: 5 g; Cholesterol: 38 mg; Sodium: 44 mg; Carbohydrates: 25 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 19 g; Protein: 2 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From staff writer G. Daniela Galarza.
