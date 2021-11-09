“There’s this idea that the holidays demand certain things — but the holidays aren’t a person,” says Leanne Brown, author of “Good and Cheap: Eat Well on $4 a Day” and the forthcoming “Good Enough: A Cookbook.” While she notes that some holiday traditions might be worth the time and money, it’s a good idea to at least consider the possibility that they’re optional. “It’s more important to examine what are you hoping for with the holidays, and maybe it doesn’t necessarily mean having to make pumpkin pie or have a turkey if that’s causing you more stress, or if it’s not in the budget.”