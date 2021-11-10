The attorneys who filed the first lawsuit in January declined at the time to reveal their lab results. There were also no lab tests attached to the revised complaint in June, which narrowed its claims to allege that Subway’s tuna was not 100 percent sustainably caught skipjack and yellowfin tuna. A federal judge dismissed the revised complaint in October, saying the plaintiffs did not prove they had purchased the tuna products based on misrepresentations from Subway. U.S. District Court Judge Jon S. Tigar’s ruling made no official comment about Subway’s tuna or its ingredients.