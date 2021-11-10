Though I might get disowned from my family if I prepared something other than the standard version for the big meal, cornbread dressing is ripe for experimentation. Enter this mushroom and leek version, a vegetarian spin on my family’s standard recipe.
Making cornbread dressing, naturally, starts with cornbread. The recipe I’ve shared below is a version of my mother’s. While you can make this recipe from start to finish in one day, I recommend baking the cornbread in advance to spread out the cooking and make your time in the kitchen on Thanksgiving Day a little easier. (You can also assemble the dressing in advance and bake it right before serving.)
To assemble the dressing, start by sauteing mushrooms until browned for meaty umami. Creminis are always easy to find, or you could use oyster or hen of the woods mushrooms if you’re feeling fancy — feel free to mix and match and use whatever type(s) you like. Then, add in some leeks for subtle onion taste and sweetness, and flavor it with fresh tarragon for a woodsy, citrusy note, a couple cloves of garlic, salt and pepper. (It’s important to wait to salt the mushrooms until after they’re browned.)
The last step is to combine the mushroom mixture with the cornbread and vegetable stock. It’s key at this point to make sure there’s enough liquid for a moist dressing, as some of the stock will evaporate as it bakes. To that end, the dressing mixture should look a little soupy before it goes into the oven, like you’ve made a mistake and added too much liquid. (You haven’t.) The amount of stock listed below led to the perfect consistency in my tests, but it’s always wise to have a little extra on hand in case your batch of cornbread is super absorbent for whatever reason. (If you’ve never made cornbread dressing before and are feeling nervous about it being dry, add in extra stock and you can always bake it a little longer, if needed.)
Make this entire recipe from start to finish in a cast-iron skillet if you want to use only one pan, or bust out your finest casserole dish if you’re feeling fancy.
Make Ahead: The cornbread can be baked up to 2 days in advance and stored in an airtight container at room temperature. The dressing can be assembled up to 1 day before and baked just before serving.
Storage: Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
Ingredients
For the cornbread
- 6 tablespoons (85 grams) unsalted butter
- 1 1/4 cups (215 grams) fine or medium ground cornmeal
- 3/4 cup (95 grams) all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt or table salt
- 1 large egg
- 1 cup (240 milliliters) whole milk
For the dressing
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 8 ounces (225 grams) sliced mushrooms, such as cremini, oyster, shiitake or a combination
- 2 tablespoons (30 grams) unsalted butter
- 1 large (12-ounce/340-gram) leek, dark green parts trimmed, rinsed and thinly sliced
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt or table salt, plus more to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper, plus more to taste
- 2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon
- 3 cups (720 milliliters) unsalted or low-sodium vegetable stock
Step 1
Make the cornbread: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees. While the oven heats up, put the butter in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet (or other similarly sized metal pan) and place in the oven to melt, 5 to 10 minutes.
Step 2
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, add the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt and whisk until combined. Add the egg and milk and mix until evenly combined. Once the butter has melted and the oven is preheated, carefully remove the skillet from the oven, add the melted butter to the batter and whisk until fully incorporated.
Step 3
Transfer the batter into the preheated skillet and bake for about 20 minutes, or until firm to the touch and a cake tester or toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and cool for at least 10 minutes. Then, lift the cornbread out with a spatula and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Crumble the cornbread into a large bowl. Wipe out the skillet.
Step 4
Make the dressing: In the same skillet or using a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until nicely browned in spots, 7 to 10 minutes. Add the butter, leeks, salt and pepper and cook, stirring regularly, until the leeks start to soften, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and tarragon and cook, stirring regularly, until the leeks have fully softened, 1 to 2 minutes more.
Step 5
Add the mushroom-leek mixture and vegetable stock to the crumbled cornbread and mix until evenly combined. (It will look a little soupy, but that’s necessary for a moist dressing.) Taste, and season with more salt and/or pepper, if needed.
Step 6
Transfer the dressing mixture to the same cast-iron skillet or an ungreased 8-inch square pan or similarly sized casserole dish, smooth out the top and bake for 30 minutes, until golden on top. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly. Serve warm.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (a generous 1/2 cup), based on 8
Calories: 348; Total Fat: 17 g; Saturated Fat: 9 g; Cholesterol: 56 mg; Sodium: 390 mg; Carbohydrates: 42 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 6 g; Protein: 7 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Recipe from staff writer Aaron Hutcherson.
Tested by Aaron Hutcherson and Jim Webster; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.