The filling is adapted from a Cook’s Illustrated recipe that utilizes the heat from the simmered fruit to cook the egg yolk and cornstarch added to help set the mixture. I added orange and ginger for a hint of spice and citrus in the tart cranberry filling, but you can experiment with other flavors if you want to make this recipe your own. Though there is a modest amount of sugar added for sweetness, I must warn you that this tart is still quite, well, tart, which can be a refreshing way to end a filling meal.