Part of what helps take the pressure off with this recipe is the use of a store-bought graham cracker crust. I’m in favor of this handy, tasty shortcut, but if you prefer to make your own crust, follow these guidelines from cookbook author Jessie Sheehan. A general rule is that a 9-inch pie calls for about 7 ounces (200 grams or 1 1/2 cups) of crumbs ground in a food processor or finely crushed in a zip-top plastic bag with a rolling pin; 4 to 8 tablespoons (55 to 115 grams) of melted butter, and sugar to taste, 2 to 4 tablespoons. You’ll know you have the right ratio when you can squeeze a bit of the mixture between your fingers and it holds its shape. You can place the formed crust in the freezer to set or bake it at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes until fragrant and set. Cool the crust completely before adding the filling.