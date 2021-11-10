Pasta With Caramelized Pears and Gorgonzola, pictured above. Let’s start with using up any leftover broth in the fridge or freezer with this gorgeous, luxurious pasta. A half-cup of broth helps you deglaze the pan and get all the flavor you need.
Tomato-Balsamic Chicken. Got a rotisserie chicken hanging out in there? Skip the step of cooking the chicken in this recipe, make the sauce and just shred that leftover chicken. Serve in sandwiches, on a salad or in a grain bowl — you’ve got lots of options.
Red Flannel Pork Hash. A hash is a great way to combine any leftover veggies, fresh veggies, odds and ends of meat, spices — really anything — and make it work. Start with this as a blueprint, then read Becky Krystal’s guide to making hash.
Lemony Breadcrumbs With Garlic and Parmesan. I keep my bread in the freezer, meaning there are a lot of bread heels (or butts, as some folks call them) that are just sitting there waiting to be used. That’s where these breadcrumbs come in.
Must-Go Vinaigrette. We know there are a bunch of jars in that fridge of yours. You can use this vinaigrette as a blueprint for using up jam or preserves to make space on those shelves.
Green Smoothie With Yogurt, Pear and Ginger. Don’t let your fruit go to waste! Make a smoothie! This one uses pears and the spinach in your crisper that’s just days away from going bad.
Green Frittata With Leeks, Kale and Parsley. Got some greens to use up? Frittata time! This one was originally designed with spring greens, but use up any kale, mustard greens, herbs, etc. You could even throw bell pepper in there to break up the color, a la this Anytime Frittata.
More from Voraciously: