I developed this recipe to be slipped into the oven at the same time as my no-knead focaccia, with the high heat at 425 degrees helping create enviable crispy edges on every piece so no one has to fight for them. They’re the best part, in my opinion. Almost as appealing is one of my favorite little twists: the salt. Rather than just seasoning with salt alone, I first mixed it with the zest of one lemon. Rubbing the zest with the salt helps bring out all the lemon’s essential oils and ensures that the zest can be distributed more evenly than it would had you just tossed it on the stalks.