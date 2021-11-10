I developed this recipe to be slipped into the oven at the same time as my no-knead focaccia, with the high heat at 425 degrees helping create enviable crispy edges on every piece so no one has to fight for them. They’re the best part, in my opinion. Almost as appealing is one of my favorite little twists: the salt. Rather than just seasoning with salt alone, I first mixed it with the zest of one lemon. Rubbing the zest with the salt helps bring out all the lemon’s essential oils and ensures that the zest can be distributed more evenly than it would had you just tossed it on the stalks.
The broccolini would be good enough like that. But to catapult it to greater heights, I add a hit of red pepper flakes and then, after roasting, sprinkle the vegetables with just a bit more of the lemon salt, to taste. (Feel free to reduce or cut the red pepper flakes for the heat-averse.) Be sure to save the zested lemon to turn into wedges for serving. A last splash of juice further accentuates that bright flavor.
I give a range for the roasting time to account for the varying thickness of broccolini stalks and your desired level of doneness. The temperature is fairly flexible as well, depending on what else you have in the oven at the same time. If you reduce the temperature, bake for a little longer. If you increase it, cut the time.
Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to My Reading List in your washingtonpost.com user profile.
Ingredients
- 1 lemon, finely zested (1 to 1 1/2 teaspoons zest) and cut into wedges, for serving
- 1 teaspoon fine sea or table salt
- 1 pound broccolini, root ends trimmed, if needed
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and place a large, rimmed baking sheet on the rack. Preheat to 425 degrees. (You can use another rack if you have other items in the oven.)
Step 2
In a small bowl, rub together the lemon zest and salt until thoroughly combined. In a large bowl, toss together the broccolini, olive oil, red pepper flakes and a generous 1/2 teaspoon of the lemon zest mixture. Carefully remove the heated baking sheet from the oven and transfer the broccolini to the pan, spreading the stalks as evenly as possible in a single layer; some overlap is okay. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes, or until crisp-tender with some dark, crispy bits on the florets, or to your desired level of doneness. Season with more of the lemon zest mixture, to taste.
Step 3
Serve warm or at room temperature, with the lemon wedges on the side.
Nutrition Information
Per serving, based on 6
Calories: 69; Total Fat: 5 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 218 mg; Carbohydrates: 3 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar: 0 g; Protein: 0 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From Voraciously staff writer Becky Krystal.
Tested by Becky Krystal; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.