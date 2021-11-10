Use your hands to gently push the dough to the edges of the pan (lightly oil them or dip them in some of the oil on the pan to prevent sticking, if needed). Use a pastry brush to spread the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil across the top of the dough. Press the cooked and cooled sausage, apples, shallots and sage leaves evenly into the dough in whatever arrangement you want. Try to get the toppings almost, but not all the way, to the bottom of the dough. Re-cover the dough with the greased plastic wrap or zip-top bag and let the dough rest and rise for 20 minutes, then sprinkle with the flaky salt, if using.