The recipe uses a make-ahead dough that will last as long as two weeks in the refrigerator. It is based on the dough and concept of our popular Fast Focaccia from the “Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day” team of Zoe François and Jeff Hertzberg, but instead of small round loaves, you get a whole sheet pan’s worth. The bread is baked at a relatively high temperature of 425 degrees, meaning it can go into the oven at the same time as many roasted vegetables, including my Roasted Broccolini With Lemon and Chile Flakes.
The resulting slab is tender and fluffy, an ideal companion for the braising juices of my Cider-Braised Turkey Thighs With Potatoes and Apples. Of course, it would also be right at home with your favorite gravy or pan sauce. If your crowd is smaller or you know you want to save some for the next day or so, hold back on cutting the entire slab. Extras can be sliced in half horizontally to build the leftovers sandwich of your dreams.
I loved the classic profile of sausage, apple, shallots and sage, but you can use whatever toppings you like, as long as they’ll cook through in the bake time. Or precook them as needed. Other options that would be great: Roasted or sauteed mushrooms, rosemary, pan-fried bacon, cooked and crumbled vegan sausage, dried cranberries and sliced onions. Keeping it simple with just flaky salt on top is also a fine strategy. For a scaled-down option, you can convert this into smaller loaves in 9-inch round cakes pans — halve the dough for 2 round loaves or quarter it for just one. The round loaves will bake in 20 to 25 minutes.
Ingredients
- 7 1/2 cups (1,022 grams) unbleached all-purpose flour
- 3 1/4 cups (770 milliliters) plus 1 tablespoon lukewarm water, divided
- 1/2 cup (120 milliliters) plus 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon dried instant yeast (not rapid rise)
- 2 1/2 teaspoons fine sea or table salt
- 12 to 15 ounces mild or hot Italian sausage (bulk ground or removed from casings), separated into 3/4- to 1-inch pieces
- 1 small apple (about 6 ounces), cored and cut into 1/8-inch wedges
- 2 shallots, halved lengthwise and cut into 1/8-inch wedges
- 1/4 cup fresh sage leaves
- Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling (optional)
Step 1
In a large 5- or 6-quart bowl and using a wooden spoon, stir together the flour, 3 1/4 cups (780 milliliters) water, 1/4 cup (60 milliliters) of oil, the sugar, yeast and sea or table salt, forming a rough dough. Cover the bowl with a towel and let rise for 2 hours. (If your bowl is smaller than recommended, transfer the dough to a container large enough to allow the dough to double in size and cover.)
Step 2
The dough can be used right away, but it’s much easier to handle once thoroughly chilled, about 3 hours. For longer-term storage, transfer the dough to a vented container (if airtight, the lid can pop off), where it can stay for up to 2 weeks.
Step 3
Meanwhile, place the sausage pieces in a microwave-safe pie dish (or other large, shallow dish you can cover) along with the 1 tablespoon of water. Cover with a plate and microwave on HIGH until cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes (the meat should have reached an internal temperature of just about 160 degrees, but remember it will cook more in the oven). Drain the pieces from the liquid in the plate and let cool.
Step 4
Pour 1/4 cup (60 milliliters) of the remaining oil into an 13-by-18-inch rimmed baking sheet, tilting the pan to coat it thoroughly. Scrape the dough onto the pan and start to press it out; it will not fill to the edges of the pan. Tent the dough with greased plastic wrap or place inside an extra-large reusable zip-top bag (10 gallons) and let rest for 10 to 15 minutes.
Step 5
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 425 degrees. If you have a baking stone, place it on this rack, too. (You may use an upper- or lower-middle rack if you have something else in the oven, too, such as roasted vegetables, but be sure to rotate from top to bottom halfway through baking.)
Step 6
Use your hands to gently push the dough to the edges of the pan (lightly oil them or dip them in some of the oil on the pan to prevent sticking, if needed). Use a pastry brush to spread the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil across the top of the dough. Press the cooked and cooled sausage, apples, shallots and sage leaves evenly into the dough in whatever arrangement you want. Try to get the toppings almost, but not all the way, to the bottom of the dough. Re-cover the dough with the greased plastic wrap or zip-top bag and let the dough rest and rise for 20 minutes, then sprinkle with the flaky salt, if using.
Step 7
Transfer the baking sheet to the oven, atop the heated stone, if using, and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the focaccia crust is medium brown and feels dry and firm on the surface. The toppings may have a few charred edges.
Step 8
Using a rounded knife, loosen the loaf from the edges of the pan, then slide the focaccia onto a large cutting board. (You can also cut it in the pan if you prefer.) Cut the loaf into approximately 2-by-3-inch pieces. You should get 32 pieces. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Nutrition Information
Per 2-piece serving (each piece 2-by-3 inches)
Calories: 395; Total Fat: 16g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 13 mg; Sodium: 494 mg; Carbohydrates: 52 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 3 g; Protein: 9 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Dough recipe adapted from “Artisan Pizza and Flatbread in Five Minutes a Day,” by Zoe François and Jeff Hertzberg (Thomas Dunne Books, 2011), as posted on ArtisanBreadInFive.com; toppings by Voraciously staff writer Becky Krystal.
Tested by Becky Krystal; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
