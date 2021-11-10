For smokiness, I turned to a pantry seasoning favorite: smoked paprika. It gets added in with red pepper flakes, garlic powder, salt and pepper while an onion sautes in a bit of olive oil. Then, add in vegetable stock and ribbons of collard greens to simmer until as tender as desired. (Some people like a little bite left in the greens, while others prefer them to be nice and silky.)
Lastly, miso, a fermented seasoning agent most popular in Japanese cuisine, and apple cider vinegar get swirled in at the end of cooking. There are many varieties of miso, and any can be used in this recipe, but I prefer a darker, more robustly flavored red type (aka miso) when cooking. Miso provides the umami that would have otherwise been added by meat while the vinegar perks up the flavors.
Storage: Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.
Where to Buy: Aka (red) miso can be found in well-stocked supermarkets, Asian markets or online.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 large (about 10 ounces) yellow onion, sliced
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon finely ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt or table salt, plus more to taste
- 4 cups (1 quart) unsalted or low-sodium vegetable stock
- 2 bunches (about 2 pounds) collard greens, washed, de-stemmed, if desired, and cut into 1/4- to 1/2-inch thick ribbons
- 2 tablespoons red miso paste
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
Step 1
In a large pot over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until it starts to soften, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, red pepper flakes and salt and cook, stirring regularly, until fragrant, about 1 minute.
Step 2
Add the stock and raise the heat to bring to a boil. Add the collard greens, reduce the heat so the liquid is at a simmer, cover and cook until the collards are tender, from 45 minutes to 1 hour 30 minutes or more, depending on the age of the greens and how much chew you want them to have. Stir in the miso and vinegar until the miso dissolves, taste, and season with more salt, if desired. Serve warm.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (3/4 cup), based on 8
Calories: 97; Total Fat: 4 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 322 mg; Carbohydrates: 13 g; Dietary Fiber: 6 g; Sugar: 3 g; Protein: 4 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Recipe from staff writer Aaron Hutcherson.
Tested by Aaron Hutcherson; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.