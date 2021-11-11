Still, it’s a recipe you might want to keep handy as Thanksgiving and December holidays approach. It goes really well with braised or roasted meats and poultry, but can stand on its own as a main course thanks to the peas, which add a good dose of protein. I like it best with a side of sweet, pan-fried plantains. “Here’s what I can tell you for sure,” Rivera says. “If there’s not a big caldero of arroz con gandules on the stove or table, it’s not a party.”