True to form as your trusty Nourish columnist, this recipe is more healthful, too, without sacrificing any of the tender, caky goodness we want from a muffin. I use whole wheat pastry flour, which is light and mild-tasting (you could substitute a mix of all-purpose and regular whole wheat flours,) along with almond flour for a boost of protein, healthy fat and subtle nutty flavor. (If you don’t have almond flour you can simply whir blanched almonds in the food processor until they are very finely ground.)