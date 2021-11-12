Night is when I appreciate Immigrant Food Plus most, though. The sense of fast-casual is erased by soft lighting, hosts showing you to your table and entrees that pair novelty with sophistication. Chicken Milanesa might have Italians scratching their heads, but also eating to the finish. The golden crust relies on ground cassava versus breadcrumbs for its crunch; a topping of fontina cheese and tomato sauce slips berbere, the warm Ethiopian spice blend, into the meld. (Oh, yeah, the plate also comes with buttery mashed potatoes and a well of chicken gravy, both fab.) Thai steak is true to its words, sliced beef cooked the color you ask, dappled with crushed nuts and a bacon-laced chimichurri and served opposite a semicircle of fragrant rice topped with microgreens. A lighter plate is swordfish carpaccio, slicked with a caper dressing and chive oil, and all but hidden beneath a cover of cherry tomatoes, diced cucumbers and flat croutons.