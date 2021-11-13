A few pointers on freezing soups and stews: Try to store them in shallow containers, which will make freezing and thawing more efficient. Individual portions are great. If you’re able to think ahead, pop the container in the fridge the night before or the morning of when you want to eat it to allow for thawing. Otherwise, consider a two-prong strategy, using the microwave to loosen the food from the container (try a reduced heat level or use the defrost function) before transferring to a pot to finish heating all the way through. You can also run your container briefly under tap water just enough to loosen it from the sides before heating on the stovetop. The government recommends bringing soups back to a rolling boil to ensure safety. For best quality, use frozen soups and stews within 2 to 3 months.
To make your life a little simpler and tastier no matter the occasion, consider one of these recipes from our archives.
Quick Black Bean Soup, above. Canned black beans and store-bought beef broth are great convenience ingredients for this soup, which is brightened with a vegetable-based sofrito, red wine vinegar and optional cilantro.
Broccoli Cheddar Soup. White beans, not cream, add body and silken texture to this meatless option. Low-fat milk and a restrained amount of cheese lend the feel of luxury without going overboard.
Creamy Tomato Pumpkin Soup. This soup checks off a lot of boxes for families with different dietary needs — gluten-free, healthy and vegan (assuming you use vegetable and not chicken broth). Snag a few extra cans of pumpkin puree, plus canned diced tomatoes, so that you can make and store this pantry-friendly option whenever the mood strikes. Save the coconut milk drizzle for when you’re ready to serve. See also Creamy Tomato Soup With Popcorn, again holding off on the garnish until it’s time to eat.
Mushroom and Black Bean Tortilla Soup. Freeze this vegan soup loaded with protein and umami, and then let everyone adorn with their choice of toppings, including tortilla strips, dairy-free cheese, avocado and cilantro.
Farro, Kale and Peanut Butter Soup. Toasted farro brings a delightfully chewy texture and nutty flavor to this soup, which is also vegan. The heartiness quotient goes up even more when peanut butter and kale are added to the mix.
Instant Pot Beef Stew. The Instant Pot does a lot of the work for you and makes beef stew in a fraction of the time it would take on the stovetop.
Aromatic Chicken and Chickpea Stew. Quick-cooking chopped chicken thighs and a few canned pantry staples — chickpeas, diced tomatoes and tomato sauce — keep things on the simple side. Cumin, coriander, cinnamon and red pepper flakes bring the promised aroma.
