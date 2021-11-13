A few pointers on freezing soups and stews: Try to store them in shallow containers, which will make freezing and thawing more efficient. Individual portions are great. If you’re able to think ahead, pop the container in the fridge the night before or the morning of when you want to eat it to allow for thawing. Otherwise, consider a two-prong strategy, using the microwave to loosen the food from the container (try a reduced heat level or use the defrost function) before transferring to a pot to finish heating all the way through. You can also run your container briefly under tap water just enough to loosen it from the sides before heating on the stovetop. The government recommends bringing soups back to a rolling boil to ensure safety. For best quality, use frozen soups and stews within 2 to 3 months.