Abra Berens’s beautiful new book, “Grist,” provided just the inspiration I needed, in a recipe for acorn squash halves stuffed with a lentil-pecan mixture, bathed in a sage-infused brown butter. Unlike some stuffed-squash recipes, which leave the flesh intact, here you roast the squash first, then scoop out much of the cooked flesh, leaving shells much like you do when you’re making twice-baked potatoes. That squash flesh gets mixed with the lentils, nuts and brown butter, along with a good dose of orange juice and zest for brightness. On goes some Parmesan for another round in the oven, and fried sage leaves become the crowning garnish.