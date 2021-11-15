Extremely Slow-Roasted Turkey Breast. There are plenty of things to love about this recipe — its foolproof nature, thanks to a low (175 degrees) and slow (for 8 to 9 hours) cooking method; the amazing aromas in your house; the manageable size. Really, all you need is time, not only to cook but also to let the seasoned meat air dry in the refrigerator for 12 to 24 hours before roasting. If you would rather use your slow cooker for a turkey breast, try Turkey Breast and Gravy, from America’s Test Kitchen’s 2011 book “Slow Cooker Revolution.” Both recipes use bone-in turkey breasts.