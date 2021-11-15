Fat. Adding fat serves two main purposes in mashed potatoes: texture and flavor. In terms of texture, the fat helps separate and coat the mashed tubers. More fat yields a more luxurious result. At the higher end of the spectrum, there are such options as heavy cream and butter. If you’re looking for decadence, this is where you want to be. Half-and-half is a good middle ground, with some richness but not so much that it’s over-the-top to the point of masking the actual flavor of the potatoes. Milk will be on the leaner side, not a bad thing if you don’t have the stomach for the higher-fat options. I would, though, recommend sticking to whole or, at the very least, reduced-fat milk. Some sour cream folded into the mix can add fat and tangy flavor.