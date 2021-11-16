Once you take a bite of Peña’s goat taco, you quickly understand the symbiotic relationship between protein and consommé, each contributing to, and benefiting from, the other. The goat meat can break down inside the vortex of a birria stew and still not lose its essential character the way beef can (especially when a cook skims off too much beef fat from the pot). Goat and birria were literally made for one another, and Peña gets the most out of this sublime pair with his quesobirria tacos, in which he wraps the couple (along with chihuahua cheese, onions and cilantro) in a corn tortilla dipped in fat and crisped up on a griddle. It may be the best quesobirria taco in the area.