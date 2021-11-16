While the purchase may have surprised some analysts and observers, they also thought RBI’s decision made sense for the Canada-based company. They see more upside with Firehouse Subs, which has less baggage than Subway, a brand that’s not just fighting a lawsuit over its tuna but also battling with franchisees. They think RBI can do for Firehouse what it has done for Popeyes, namely help the chain grow and further expand its reputation, perhaps with new products (who can forget what the fried chicken sandwich did for Popeyes in 2019?) and strategic partnerships (think: the coolest franchisee in history).