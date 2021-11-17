Let’s start with simple: Becky Krystal made a menu with Cider-Braised Turkey Thighs With Potatoes and Apples, No-Knead Focaccia With Sausage, Apple and Shallots, Roasted Broccolini With Lemon and Chile Flakes, and No-Bake Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake. These include a lot of hands-off preparation, and you won’t need to bother with crowding the oven to make the dessert.
Now for the fancy: Aaron Hutcherson’s menu stars Tarragon-Butter Roasted Spatchcocked (Butterflied) Turkey complete with Mushroom and Leek Cornbread Dressing and Vegan Braised Collard Greens With Miso and Smoked Paprika. For dessert? A vibrant Cranberry Tart With Gingersnap Cookie Crust.
Of course, you can mix-and-match their recipes to create the Thanksgiving menu that best fits the needs of you and your guests. Perhaps your family isn’t big on a whole turkey but loves dessert — make the cider-braised turkey thighs and close out with that cranberry tart. Maybe your family LOVES sides — you can make all the sides from both menus and keep it simple with (or even skip) the turkey and dessert.
We’re here to help you figure out the right recipes for you, and answer all of your holiday cooking questions. Let us know what you need help with for your holiday menu!
