So, when he moved away from Southern California for work and grew homesick, tinga was the first recipe he learned how to cook. He has made it for countless dinner parties, sometimes adapting it to be vegan by using pulled jackfruit — as the recipe below suggests — instead of chicken. During the pandemic, Villa’s been making tinga almost every week. “I make a big batch of it in my Instant Pot, and then serve it over rice or with tortillas or have it for lunch,” he says. “It’s just so easy.”