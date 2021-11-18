“My mother has been cooking it ever since I can remember,” says chef David Andres Peña. “We’d always have it at my aunt’s house, at family gatherings, lunch, dinner, whenever.” Because he grew up around family members who made it so frequently, Peña learned to make it without being taught, almost as if by osmosis. So, when he started working in restaurants and was eventually tasked with making family meal, he’d turn to tinga.
“Everywhere I went, I made it, and people never got tired of it,” Peña says. “They’d actually request it, like, ‘Oh, David’s cooking? Tell him to make the tinga.’” Peña became so synonymous with tinga that one day while everyone was eating family meal together, one of his fellow cooks said, jokingly, “So David, when are you going to open up La Tingeria?”
A few years later, Peña turned that idea into a reality with La Tingeria, his food truck, and a soon-to-open bricks-and-mortar restaurant in Falls Church, Va.
The earliest printed recipes for tinga appear in the 1881 cookbook “La Cocinera Poblana,” so it’s thought to have originated in Puebla, a city about 80 miles southeast of Mexico City. But tinga is probably much older, and, owing to its versatility and ease, the dish is now made at restaurants and in homes all over Mexico.
In Puebla, it’s often made with pork; in Mexico City, tinga de pollo tops tostadas and fills tamales. It can also be made with beef or lamb; along the coasts, fish or shellfish meld into the onion and chile-tinged sauce.
For Lucio Villa, a designer at Vox Media (and a former colleague), the smell of tinga de pollo brings back memories of going to church on Sundays in Compton, Calif., with his family. “After church there’d be all of these stalls outside, with vendors selling all kinds of food; pozole on cold days, ice cream on hot days … and I’d always go for the tinga,” he says. It’s also a dish his parents made for weeknight meals.
So, when he moved away from Southern California for work and grew homesick, tinga was the first recipe he learned how to cook. He has made it for countless dinner parties, sometimes adapting it to be vegan by using pulled jackfruit — as the recipe below suggests — instead of chicken. During the pandemic, Villa’s been making tinga almost every week. “I make a big batch of it in my Instant Pot, and then serve it over rice or with tortillas or have it for lunch,” he says. “It’s just so easy.”
The base for tinga, a red sauce usually made from onions, garlic, tomatoes and chipotles in adobo, is all in the technique. Some cooks, like Villa, prefer to saute the onions just until they’re translucent, so that they bring a touch of astringency to the dish. At Guisados in Los Angeles, where tinga is the third most popular dish on the menu, cooks fry the onions in chorizo until they’re brown and crisp. “I guess you could say that’s the secret to our tinga,” owner Armando De La Torre Jr. says. “The little bit of pork adds so much flavor.”
At La Tingeria, Peña makes beef and chicken tinga with halal meat, but says the key to his recipe is the caramelized onions. “I like to take my time with the onions, they should be really dark and sweet, so that they balance the heat from the chiles,” he says. “I get some customers who say they don’t even like onions or spice or chiles, but then they taste our tinga and say they love it.”
Ingredients
- One (14.1-ounce) can young jackfruit in brine, drained; about 8 ounces frozen young jackfruit, defrosted and drained; or 8 ounces cooked, boneless, skinless chicken (see NOTE)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion (7 to 8 ounces), halved and thinly sliced
- 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt or table salt, plus more as needed
- 3 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- One (14.5-ounce) can crushed or diced tomatoes
- 1/2 cup water
- 1 tablespoon to 1/4 cup chipotle chile peppers in adobo (from one 7-ounce can), chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 1 to 2 limes)
- Corn or flour tortillas, rice or salad, for serving (optional)
Step 1
In a medium bowl or colander, using your fingers, shred the jackfruit or chicken into thin pieces.
Step 2
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the onion and salt and allow it to soften and start to brown, stirring often so it doesn’t burn, about 10 minutes. Stir in the garlic, oregano and cumin. Add the tomatoes, water and chipotle chiles, and cook, stirring, until the sauce comes to a simmer, about 3 minutes.
Step 3
Add the jackfruit or chicken, and simmer until warmed through, stirring occasionally. Taste, and season with more salt, if desired. Stir in the lime juice, and serve in tortillas, over rice, with a salad or however you’d like.
NOTE: Use 8 ounces of meat from a rotisserie or roasted chicken, or pan-fry 12-ounces of boneless, skinless chicken thighs, seasoned with salt, until lightly browned on both sides and cooked all the way through to an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees, about 3 minutes on each side. (12 ounces of raw chicken will yield about 8 ounces of cooked chicken.)
Nutrition Information
Per serving
Calories: 218; Total Fat: 9 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 48 mg; Sodium: 400 mg; Carbohydrates: 15 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 8 g; Protein: 20 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From G. Daniela Galarza.
Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
